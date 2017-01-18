aTyr's Resolaris Fast Track'd in U.S.; shares up 18% premarket

The FDA designates aTyr Pharma's (NASDAQ:LIFE) Resolaris for Fast Track review for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2B, a group of rare inherited disorders characterized by muscle weakness and atrophy. The product candidate was recently evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study that identified an optimal dose for the next phase of development.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA).

Concurrently, the FDA has removed its partial clinical hold on a dosing ceiling for Resolaris in clinical trials.

Resolaris is an intravenous protein therapeutic derived from naturally occurring protein released by human skeletal muscle cells.