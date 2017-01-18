ASML Holding +5.25%; strong Q4, forecast recorded

Results – revenue €1.91B (+33.6% Y/Y, estimates €1.77B), net income $524.2M (estimates €419M), gross margin 47.2%

Dividend – Proposes €1.20 per share (+14% over prior year).

Highlights – Six orders received for NXE:3400 Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems, bringing EUV backlog total to 18 systems valued at approximately €2B.

Q1 2017 projections – revenue €1.8B (estimates €1.76B), gross margin 47% (estimates 44.4%), R&D costs €320M, other income €23M, SG&A costs €95M, effective annualized tax rate 13%-14%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) president and CEO Peter Wennink: "2016 has been a remarkable year for ASML on many fronts. We delivered record financial performance, with contributions from each of our wide range of product offerings, notably Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) and Holistic Lithography. It was also the year when the industry turned the corner on the introduction of EUV. We laid the foundation for further expansion of our pattern fidelity strategy with the acquisition of Hermes Microvision Inc. We strengthened our partnership with Zeiss by agreeing to acquire a minority stake in Carl Zeiss SMT to secure the extension of EUV beyond the next decade. All of this has further anchored our leadership position in the semiconductor equipment market."

