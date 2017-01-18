Higher rates boost Schwab earnings

Q4 net income of $522M or $0.36 per share vs. $416M and $0.28 one year ago. Pretax profit margin of 41.8% up from 38.1%.

Full-year net income of $1.889B or $1.31 per share vs. $1.447B and $1.03 in 2015. Pretax profit margin of 40% up from 35.7%.

Of particular note is net interest revenue, which rose 32% for the year to $3.3B thanks to higher deposits and higher interest rates. Net interest revenue in Q4 of $907M was up 31% from a year ago. Fee waivers of $31M in Q4 vs. $153M a year earlier. Full-year fee waivers of $224M vs. $672M in 2015.

Asset management fees up 19% Y/Y in Q4 to $801M. Trading revenue down 3% to $202M.

Comp and benefits expense up 10% Y/Y to $629M. Total noninterest expense up 10% to $1.148B.

CFO Commentary

Business update on Feb. 2

SCHW flat premarket