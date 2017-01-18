Goldman on the pound: Sell the rip

Cable's massive rally yesterday offers nimble shorts a great entry point, says Goldman Sachs, noting the Brexit speech by Prime Minister Theresa May offered no good news for the currency.

There is no doubt, says the team, that the U.K. is ready to move toward a "hard Brexit." As for whether the EU will want to negotiate a free trade agreement while the U.K. blocks immigration from the Continent and pulls out from under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice ... "highly unlikely," says Goldman.

The bank's forecast for the pound vs. dollar is $1.20 over the next three months, $1.18 next six months, and $1.14 next 12 months.

The pound is already giving back a nice chunk of yesterday's advance, down 0.95% to $1.2295.

ETFs: FXB, GBB

Previously: Pound soars 3% in biggest day since 2008 (Jan. 17)