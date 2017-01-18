Stock futures edge higher as bank earnings continue

Stock futures edge higher, as investors continue to tread cautiously ahead of Pres.-elect Trump's inauguration this Friday; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2%.

European bourses are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX +0.2% but France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

Bank earnings top premarket news, with Goldman Sachs +0.5% and Citigroup -0.6% after both names beat earnings estimates but Citi missed on revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices slip in a reversal of yesterday's trend; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 5 bps at 2.37%.

U.S. crude oil -2.2% at $51.29/bbl amid concerns that U.S. producers will boost output.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index, Fed Beige Book, Yellen speech (3 pm).