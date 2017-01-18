Quick take on Goldman's strong results: Already priced in

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is higher by 51.5% Y/Y, including a 30% run since the election.

While the bank beat both top and bottom line estimates in Q4, the results are "probably not enough to get anyone too excited," says Evercore ISI's Glenn Schorr (who rates the stock a Buy with $235 price target). He notes lower share float and lower head count potentially set the stage for better operating leverage should revenue pick up.

Nomura's Steven Chubak (who rates Goldman a Neutral) expects a muted market reaction given the stock's big gains of late, and the whisper number of $5.50 (vs. $5.08 reported).

