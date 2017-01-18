Bioblast's lead product candidate trehalose shows positive effect in mid-stage SCA3 study; shares ahead 12%

An open-label Phase 2a clinical trial assessing Bioblast Pharma's (ORPN +12.3% ) Orphan Drug-tagged trehalose in patients with Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 (SCA3) showed a positive treatment effect.

Key findings: weekly infusions of both doses (13.5 gm, 27 gm) were generally safe and well-tolerated. All 14 patients remained stable over the six-month treatment period. Five participants received treatment for as long as 12 months and remained stable. Its development is ongoing.

Trehalose is a sugar molecule called a disaccharide (double sugar) that protects against pathological processes in cells. In animal models of certain diseases with abnormal cellular-protein aggregation, it has demonstrated the ability to reduce the pathological aggregation of misfolded proteins and activate intracellular pathways that play key roles in diseases characterized by the pathological accumulation of storage material.

SCA3 is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by progressive problems with movement. Symptoms include balance and coordination issues, muscle stiffness, tremors and restless leg syndrome.