Northern Trust punished for 5% after earnings miss

A bank missing earnings is one thing. A bank missing earnings after the sector's huge run higher is a whole different story, and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) - higher by 20% since the election - is down 5% in early action after its Q4 came up short.

Q4 net income of $266.5M or $1.11 per share vs. $239.3M and $0.99 one year ago, but shy of estimates for $1.13. Q4 revenue was up 7% Y/Y, but came in just a hair shy of consensus.

Assets under custody/administration of $8.541B up 10% Y/Y. AUM of $942.4B up 8%.

Net interest income of $329.3M up 11% Y/Y, with NIM of 1.20% up nine basis points. Average earning assets of $109B up 3%.

Noninterest income of $917.1M up 6% Y/Y, the bulk of that trust, investment, and other servicing fees, which also rose 6%.

Allowance for credit losses of $192M down 18% Y/Y.

Noninterest expense of $873.9M up 6% Y/Y, with comp expense of $390.7M up 7%.

Previously: Northern Trust misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jan. 18)