Loonie strengthens a bit as Bank of Canada stands pat

As expected, the Bank of Canada leaves unchanged at 0.5% its benchmark overnight rate.

"Uncertainty about the global outlook is undiminished, particularly with respect to policies in the United States," leads off the policy statement.

In contrast to its neighbor to the south, Canada's economy continues to "operate with material excess capacity," and the bank takes note of the recent strengthening in the loonie as potentially exacerbating the economy's challenges.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) is up 0.2% vs. the greenback, currently buying $0.7654.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, FCAN, QCAN, HEWC