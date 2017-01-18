Army Corps plans Dakota Access pipeline environmental study

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers publishes notice initiating an environmental impact statement related to the routing the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

An environmental impact study could prevent developer Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.4% ) from resuming the pipeline's construction for as much as two years; ETE -2.2% .

ETP has requested a U.S. District Court judge to stop the environmental impact statement process until a ruling has been made on whether the company already has necessary approvals for the pipeline crossing.

A reversal of a the process by the incoming Trump administration still would be subject to a legal challenge, potentially delaying the pipeline by another six months as the process is again litigated, says Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy.