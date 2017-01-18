Canaccord stays bullish but frets over Pandora listener stats

Pandora Media (P -0.2% ) faced operational challenges with listeners in Q4, Canaccord Genuity says, and that could put a shadow on some 2016 bright spots.

The firm maintained a Buy rating, though, and holds an $18 price target, implying more than 41% upside.

After growing nearly 5% in Q3, listener hours were basically flat in October, the firm says, and November hours grew just 0.9%.

Measurement by Triton is capturing only ad-supported listener hours growth, Canaccord's Michael Graham notes, and potentially isn't getting subscription listener hours. Slower listener-hour growth could be getting offset by subscriptions and better-than-expected ad RPMs.

Still, though Graham expects seasonality to provide better listener numbers in December, it may not be enough to meet the firm's growth estimate of 4.6%.