Daiichi launches Japan-based study of breast cancer candidate U3-1402

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)(OTCPK:DSNKY) initiates a three-part open-label Phase 1/2 study assessing U3-1402, an HER3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with treatment-resistant HER3-positive metastatic/unresectable breast cancer.

US-1402 will administered as an intravenous infusion every three weeks. Part 1 will assess the safety, tolerability and maximum tolerated dose, Part 2 is a dose-finding phase and Part 3 (Phase 2) will assess the efficacy of the recommended dose. The primary objectives are safety and the response rate over ~six months.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is September 2018. The estimated study completion date is December 2018.