Cameco leads uranium stocks lower after warning about 2016 results

Cameco (CCJ -14.5% ) plunges in early trading and drags down other uranium producers after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analyst estimates and that it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines.

The announcement contained no details explaining the cause of the shortfall, but CCJ said its earnings expectations are not reflective of the strength of its core uranium business.

Among other uranium names: URRE -10.7 %, UUUU -8.7% , URRE -8.2% DNN -7.4% , URG -6.7% , UEC -3.8% .

ETFs: URA, NLR