Target -5%, time to talk real estate?

Transactions growth at Target (TGT -4.8% ) during the holiday season was flat Y/Y after the electronics and entertainment categories dragged on the average with high single digit declines in the period.

E-commerce showed transaction growth of +30%, but the higher mix of the lower-margin digital business led to the drop in Q4 margins and EPS (thanks Amazon!).

"Despite these challenges, we are positioned to deliver full-year Adjusted EPS of $5.00 or more in 2016, which would mark an all-time high for Target," notes CEO Brian Cornell.

Buckingham Research is one of the first firms to react to the Target numbers and its analysis is worth taking a look at closely. Snippets are posted below.

"We are maintaining our BUY rating on shares of Target Corp. but cutting our PT to $77 from $85."

"We are taking a much more conservative view on future results and now believe it’s reasonable to start with the assumption that TGT may never generate a positive annual comp again, or at least not before the e-commerce channel matures. In this admittedly dire scenario, we still see value in TGT shares, notably the company’s ownership of nearly all its real estate (we estimate this is worth more than the equity value) and robust FCF (averaging ~$5.50/share going forward) which the company returns to investors via dividends or share repurchase."

