Vet med industry now dominated by four firms; further mergers unlikely

With the recent sign-off from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, privately held Boehringer Ingelheim is set absorb Sanofi's (SNY -0.1% ) animal health unit Merial, making it the number two player in the veterinary medicine field behind Zoetis (ZTS +0.2% ). With Merck (MRK) and Eli Lilly (LLY +0.4% ), the four firms control the bulk of the industry.

According to Handelsblatt Global's Siegfried Hofman, the concentration of market heft makes further consolidation unlikely, although Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.2% ) is rumored to be amenable to divesting its animal health business. Merck would be a likely acquirer. Judging by other transactions, the deal would probably be valued between €6B - 8B.

Top dog Zoetis can't get complacent. Boehringer's Joachim Hasenmaier says, "We intend to fight for market leadership." Zoetis generates about 10% more revenue than Boehringer, but it is growing at a slower rate (3% vs 7%).