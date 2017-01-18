Boeing has an updated F-18 in the works

President-elect Donald Trump caused an uproar in the combat aviation community when he tweeted in December that "based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!"

While an Advanced Super Hornet (BA +0.3% ) will never be comparable to the F-35 (LMT -0.3% ) in all aspects, it could certainly develop some strengths that the F-35 lacks, according to Business Insider.

Read the article here and come back to discuss.