McDonald's U.S. same-store sales seen falling

Nomura estimates U.S. comparable sales at McDonald's (MCD) will fall 1.2% in Q4 based off a survey of franchisees. The firm's prior forecast was for a 0.5% drop.

Analyst Mark Kalinowski sees Q1 U.S. comparable sales of -1.9% vs. -0.6% consensus view.

On a technical note, Kalinowski writes "we want to be mindful that Q1 2017 contains one less day in it than Q1 2016 did for McDonald's, as it laps February 2016's leap day — this factor should hamper McDonald's Q1 2017 same-store sales by about a full percentage point."

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on MCD and trims its price target to $136.