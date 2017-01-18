Dynegy cut to Sell at UBS, which sees stock as most challenged among IPPs

Dynegy (DYN -6.6% ) is downgraded to Sell from Neutral with a $7 price target, cut from $8, at UBS, which sees the stock as the most challenged among the independent power producer sector given the company's high leverage and exposure to PJM and ISO-NE capacity markets.

The firm stresses risk to 2017 guidance given the delay in the Engie approval, and further emphasizes that upside from the potential buyout by Vistra Energy could be challenged given a recent Spark Spread article reporting VSTE was now evaluating a bid for GenOn.

UBS also expects a disappointing capacity auction to act as a negative catalyst in H1, with PJM and ISO-NE capacity results particularly hurting DYN since the company derives ~75% of its EBITDA from the two regions.