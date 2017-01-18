Apricus Bio's topical ED cream OK'd in Mexico; shares gallop 123%

Thinly traded nano cap Apricus Biosciences (APRI +122.5% ) rockets north on a whopping 105x surge in volume in apparent response to its announcement that commercialization partner Ferring Pharmaceuticals has received regulatory approval in Mexico for Vitaros, an on-demand topical cream to treat men with erectile dysfunction (ED).

Mexico is the 26th country worldwide that has OK'd the product and the second in Latin America (Argentina).

Under its Vitaros distribution deal with Ferring, Apricus has received $4.5M upfront and a regulatory milestone of $1.6M. It is eligible to receive up to an additional $28M in milestones plus royalties on future net sales.