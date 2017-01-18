FCC airwaves auction goes tepid as bids fail to match broadcaster supply

The FCC's broadcast incentive wireless spectrum auction is winding to a close -- and it's a less ambitious close than expected, as the agency has been lowering the price and size of the sale with bidders in short supply.

The agency will now pay no more than $10B for some local broadcast licenses. That's vs. a reverse auction price set at $86.4B by the FCC last summer. So the auction may be successful in repacking spectrum for better use, but broadcasters hoping for a windfall might end up sorely disappointed.

“It’s simple: The broadcasters showed up, and the carriers didn’t,” says TV station rep Preston Padden.

Today brings a fourth round of bidding, but if demand doesn't match license supply (as it hasn't recently), the round could last just a few hours. Conversely, bidders who have been hiding their cards may act, with the prospect that the forward auction could close in this round.

The last round of bidding ended with $19.7B in bids, about half of what the FCC needs to close the sale.

Spectrum players: VZ, T, TMUS, S, DISH, SBGI, EVC, CMCSA, CHTR, NXST, CBS, MEG