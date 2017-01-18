Takeda teams up with Ovid Therapeutics to develop epilepsy drug

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY) inks a global collaboration agreement with privately held Ovid Therapeutics to develop and commercialize Takeda's Phase 1-stage TAK-935 to treat rare pediatric epilepsies. A Phase 1b/2a study should commence this year.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda received equity in Ovid and will be eligible for milestone payments. Development and commercialization costs will be equally shared as will profits. Takeda will lead commercialization in Japan with an option to lead in Asia and certain other geographies. Ovid will lead clinical development and commercialization in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

TAK-935 inhibits an enzyme called cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H) that is primarily expressed in the brain where it plays a key role in maintaining stable levels of cholesterol. It is believed that CH24H is involved in the over-activation of the metabolic pathway for glutamate, a neurotransmitter that plays a significant role in the initiation and spread of seizure activity.