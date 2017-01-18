Nexstar taps new leaders with Media General purchase done

With its buyout of Media General (NYSE:MEG) complete, the new Nexstar Media Group (NXST +1.1% ) has appointed key leadership positions to guide the combined company, now the country's No. 2 broadcast group.

The company's promoted Elizabeth Ryder to executive VP and general counsel, a continuation of her previous role guiding legal strategy. Prior to 2009 she had served in a similar role at First Broadcasting Operating.

Nexstar has named Brett Jenkins its chief technology officer, a new position; Jenkins has served as CTO at Media General.

Meanwhile, in the broadcasting unit, Timothy Busch has been promoted to president of Nexstar Broadcasting, and Brian Jones named executive VP and chief operating officer at the unit.