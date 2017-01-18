Late-stage study commences evaluating Tetraphase's lead candidate eravacycline in cUTI

The first patient has been dosed in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals' (TTPH -1.6% ) Phase 3 study, IGNITE3, assessing once-daily intravenous eravacycline compared to ertapenem in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). The potential indication is the second for antibiotic candidate. Another Phase 3, IGNITE4, evaluating eravacycline compared to meropenem in complicated intra-abdominal infections is ongoing.

The co-primary endpoints of the non-inferiority study are the responder rates at the end-of-IV-treatment visit and at the test-of-cure visit.

Eravacycline is a fully synthetic tetracycline antibiotic.