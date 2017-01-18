Analysis on Cotai traffic trends

The delay by MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY) in opening its Cotai casino until the second half of 2017 is seen by Goldman Sachs as positive for competitors such as Melco Crown (MPEL -0.9% ) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF).

The City of Dreams casino and Galaxy Macau complex should see extra traffic ahead of the MGM launch for a longer period than originally anticipated.

Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) isn't expected to see the same traffic bounce due to its close proximity to MGM Cotai.