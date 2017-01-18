Consumer Edge Research dissects consumer price trends

Consumer Edge Research analyst David Schick dives into today's CPI print from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On the inflationary side, Schick notes that jewelry and watch prices (+5% Y/Y), pet services (+2.2%) and video/audio equipment (+1.5%) showed price increases in December.

Sporting goods (-1.4%), personal computers/equipment (-6%) and toy prices (-9%) came in weak.

Apparel prices were down 0.2% Y/Y after showing increases in October and November. Grocery deflation was "less bad" with a 2.0% drop in December vs. -2.2% in November.

Related stocks: SIG, NILE, FOSL, PETM, GPRO, BTN, DKS, HIBB, BGFV, CAB, BBY, KR, SVU, SFM, HAS, MAT, JAKK.