Hyatt Hotels makes wellness play with Miraval acquisition

Hyatt Hotels (H +0.4% ) announces it acquired Miraval Group from KSL Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.

The company says Miraval will act as a standalone wellness brand within Hyatt.

Along with acquiring the flagship Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa in Arizona, Hyatt will continue Miraval’s plans to redevelop the Travaasa Resort in Austin, Texas and pursue the acquisition of the Cranwell Spa & Golf Resort in Lenox, Mass.

The transaction also includes the acquisition of the Miraval Life in Balance Spa brand, which opened its first location in Dana Point, Calif. last year.

