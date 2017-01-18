Trump's EPA pick says he would honor timelines, intent of biofuels program

Ethanol producers are mostly higher after Scott Pruitt, Pres.-elect Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said in today's confirmation hearing that he intends to honor the Congressional intent and timetables of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.
The policy requires the EPA set annual requirements for use of ethanol and biodiesel in transportation fuels, and has become a battleground between the oil and corn industries.
In today's trade: ADM +1%, GPRE +2.1%, PEIX +2.4%, REX +1.1%, REGI +0.1%, GEVO -3.1%.