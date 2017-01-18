Steel stocks rally as Commerce nominee Ross signals China tariffs

Steel names enjoy strong gains after Wilbur Ross, Pres.-elect Trump's nominee for Secretary of Commerce, says at his confirmation hearing that the U.S. needs to increase focus on tariffs against Chinese dumping of steel and aluminum.

"China is the most protectionist country of very large countries," Ross said today. "They have both very high tariff barriers and very high non-tariff trade barriers. So they talk much more about free trade than they actually practice."

The Obama administration often has used anti-dumping duties on Chinese goods, including cold-rolled steel products, and last week filed a complaint with the WTO over Chinese aluminum production.