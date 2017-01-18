Holding court at Davos, Dimon says capital rules should be looked at

While he doesn't support the complete trashing of Dodd-Frank, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon does think the more stringent capital liquidity requirements of the post-crisis world need to be re-examined.

As for the incoming administration, Dimon says it's filled with serious people, including Treasury Secretary pick Steven Mnuchin.

On China, Dimon isn't worried about a trade war, and calls for giving the new administration time to work out a more concrete policy. While the U.S. has a number of advantages over China, he notes that country's largest banks are in the same sort of businesses their U.S. counterparts are in, and collectively earn more money than their American peers.

Turning to Europe, Dimon suggests the Eurozone may not survive long-term.

Source: Bloomberg