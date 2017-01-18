New data on Immunomedics' lead ADC candidate IMMU-132 still positive; U.S. marketing application on tap for mid-year; shares ahead 3%

Immunomedics (IMMU +3.2% ) perks up average volume in response to its announcement of new data related to lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate IMMU-132 (sacituzumab govitecan) in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The results, presented at the company's R&D day, will support a Biologics License Application (BLA) by mid-year.

On an interim basis in 100 TNBC patients treated with IMMU-132, median overall survival was almost 19 months with 81% showing tumor shrinkage from baseline. There were two complete responders (CR) and 23 partial responders (PR) (three more have yet to be confirmed). The disease control rate (CR + PR + those with stable disease) was 44% with a median duration of response of almost 11 months. Twenty patients are continuing treatment.

IMMU-132 is an ADC consisting of an monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein found on the surface of many types of cancer cells called TROP-2. Specifically binding to the cancer cell enables the precise delivery of the cytotoxic payload, SN-38, the active metabolite of the chemo agent irinotecan. Its value proposition is the ability to deliver the drug over repeated cycles of therapy since SN-38 is less toxic than other chemotherapies.