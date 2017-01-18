Time Inc. expands category sales, laying off 30 in revamp

Time Inc. (TIME -1.7% ) is streamlining its category selling approach, changes that will result in layoffs of about 30 in its ad sales workforce.

Early last year, Time reorganized into three focus areas with dedicated teams (pharmaceuticals, automotive, and tech/telecom), and later added category sales for food/beverage, beauty, retail, and financial services.

Now five other categories join them: fashion, entertainment, home, travel, and government/industry.

Last month, the company changed leadership posts in a few areas, including the chief revenue officer that oversees North American sales including the category teams.