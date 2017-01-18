Neuralstem completes round trip

Thinly traded nano cap Neuralstem (CUR -1.8% ) provides the latest example of the dangers of chasing "big pops" in biotech. The stock has completely retraced its 59% move on January 10 stoked by the issuance of a new patent covering its stem cells. Shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$3.79, slightly below the close of $3.81 on January 9.

Other recent "big pops" have also given up much of their gains: GenVec (GNVC -10.8% ), down 47% from its 1/10 peak; Signal Genetics (SGNL +1.2% ), down 41% from its 1/11 peak; EnteroMediics (ETRM -37% ), down 82% from its 1/10 peak and Transgenomic (TBIO -15.3% ), down 49% from its 1/13 peak.