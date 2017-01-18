Global oil and gas discoveries drop to 70-year low, consultant says

Oil and gas discoveries around the world fell last year to just over 6B boe, the lowest since the 1940s, after companies reduced their search for new resources amid falling oil prices, according to the Rystad Energy consultancy.

The decline in discoveries means companies such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) are likely to struggle to offset the natural depletion of existing fields, reinforcing forecasts of a supply shortage by the end of the decade, Rystad says.

Companies were able on average to replace only 10% of their oil and liquid gas reserves last year, compared with a reserve replacement ratio of 30% in 2013, and the number of exploration wells drilled fell by 40% from 2014 when oil prices began their sharp decline.

