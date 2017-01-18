United talks margin improvement on earnings call

United Continental (UAL -0.4% ) trades lower after posting earnings and updating guidance. While the key Q4 numbers were already tipped off by the company, its Q1 outlook for -1% to +1% unit revenue is giving investors plenty to digest.

The airline company also backed its view for full-year capacity growth of 1% to 2%.

A key point from the earnings call was management's contention that business demand has picked up since the election.

About that margin gap with its peers? United says it will have better margins than Delta or American by 2020.

