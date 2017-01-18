Slim setting up TV channel for U.S. market aimed at Mexicans

Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMX -0.5% ) is planning a U.S. TV channel, "Nuestra Vision," aimed at Mexican audiences, and taking on Univision (Pending:UVN) and Telemundo in the effort.

The channel will come from America Movil subsidiary Publicidad y Contenido Editorial, "focused on Mexicans, made by Mexicans and transmitted from Mexico."

It will feature news, movies, and sports highlights.

After criticizing U.S. President-elect Trump during the campaign, Slim now says that after a dinner meeting last month, he's gotten a "very positive" impression from Trump.