Liberty Media gets last OK for Formula One deal; to close this month

Liberty Media (LMCA +0.9% ) says it's gotten approval for its takeover of Formula One from the racing sport's governing body.

The consent from Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile marks the last closing condition for the takeout. Liberty Media's shareholders signed off on last steps in a special meeting yesterday, including issuing new Series C shares (LMCK +0.7% ).

With the quick FIA approval, Liberty Media expects to close the deal (valued at $4.4B in equity and $8B enterprise value) by the end of the month and establish the FWONA, FWONB and FWONK share classes.