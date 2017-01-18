Liberty Global CEO: Vodafone JV isn't a blueprint for other markets

Speaking in Davos, Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.8% ) CEO Mike Fries says the company's joint deal with Vodafone (VOD -1% ) in the Netherlands isn't a blueprint for deals in other nations that the two share a presence.

The deal's going well ("It's only been three weeks, but I will tell you we're encouraged") and hasn't quieted analyst and investor talk about a broader tie-up (a possibility that was rejected when the two passed up an asset swap in 2015), but Fries says "I don't see us doing those types of structural transactions in other markets."

Fries says Liberty does believe in "fixed/mobile convergence" and that it expects to be one of the two players remaining in each of its European markets when the dust settles.