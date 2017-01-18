F-35’s cost overruns are now past, says DoD secretary at odds with Trump

Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) F-35 jet “has come a long way” since earlier “grotesque” cost overruns and schedule delays, departing Secretary of Defense Carter said in an appraisal at odds with the view of Pres.-elect Trump.

Because the $379B program is critical to three U.S. military services and many allied air forces, “it’s essential that it perform both in technology and in cost terms, and we’ve got to keep working on that,” Carter tells Bloomberg.

“If we stay on course, no other fighter aircraft in the world will come close to competing with” the F-35 “for performance and cost, and we will wipe out all competition," Carter says.