Netflix employee-tampering complaint against Fox moves ahead

A contentious legal battle over employees between Netflix (NFLX -0.7% ) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.9% , FOXA +1.1% ) is going forward with a small win for Netflix: A judge has tentatively ruled against a Fox motion to strike Netflix's countersuit.

The dispute stems from an uncommon tampering lawsuit filed by Fox against Netflix in September, tied to Netflix hiring two executives under contract at Fox.

Netflix countersued on Oct. 19, saying that Fox's fixed-term worker contracts aren't legally enforceable and pledging a vigorous defense.

“The basis for the Cross-Complaint is not protected conduct,” Judge Gerald Rosenberg entered into brief notes. “It is the alleged use of agreements that unlawfully restrict the mobility of employees not the means of enforcement whether by cease and desist letter or litigation.”

The two are set for a hearing tomorrow over Netflix's October cross-complaint.

Netflix is set to report earnings after the bell.