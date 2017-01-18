JetBlue leads first round of 2017 fare hikes

U.S. airlines are trying to reverse the drop in fares seen in December.

JPMorgan says a $3 hike by JetBlue (JBLU +0.4% ) per flight has been matched by Alaska Air Group (ALK -0.6% ), American Airlines (AAL +1.8% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.2% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.1% ), Sun Country, United (UAL +0.4% ) and Virgin America. It's the coordinated fare boost of the year.

Pushing through some fare hikes is seen as essential in returning unit revenue in the sector back to positive growth.

Source: Bloomberg

