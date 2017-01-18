Neovasc on the hook for hefty interest in patent dispute with CardiAQ, $21M and counting

A Massachusetts district court has granted CardiAQ's motion for pre- and post-judgement interest to be paid by alleged patent infringer Neovasc (NVCN -6% ). The court awarded CardiAQ $20,675,154 in pre-judgement interest and assessed a running rate of $2,354.27 per day starting on November 16, 2016 until the judgement is satisfied unless, of course, Neovasc prevails on appeal.

All of the amounts are stayed pending the completion of the appeal process. Neovasc is already on the hook for $91M in damages so the total potential tab is ~$112M and counting.

Previously: Neovasc gets thumped in patent case, on the hook for $91M; shares plummet 41% (Nov. 1, 2016)