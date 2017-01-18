Nutanix -6.5% following Hewlett Packard Enterprise deal for SimpliVity

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE +0.6% ) $650M acquisition of SimpliVity signals further validation of the hypconverged infrastructure space, competition within it is now seen as fortifying.

Concerns regarding overall benefit of the deal for HPE have been expressed, though with Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) sharply lower subsequent disclosure, spotlight is on the current hyperconverged market leader.

BTIG's Edward Parker, Neutral on Nutanix and noting competition in the space out of Dell as well as HPE, suggests differentiation as key to navigating the market. Further: "As we have argued, core HCI will likely see commoditizing pressures, so differentiation through value-added software will be crucial in order to drive a large, high-margin business in a sustainable way."

Not all coverage, however, is as moderate or concerned, with RBC Capital Markets (price target $38; current price $28.11) reiterating an Outperform stance and suggesting limited negative impact to Nutanix as a result of the arrangement.