Yellen: Foot still on gas pedal

The economy is near being able to run on its own with Fed ease, but it's all the way there yet, says Janet Yellen.

"Our foot remains on the pedal in part because we want to make sure the economic expansion remains strong enough to withstand an unexpected shock, given that we don't have much room to cut interest rates."

Answering questions following her speech, Yellen says the strong dollar of late reflects faster growth in the U.S. relative to trading partners. Expansionary fiscal policy, she says, could also add to dollar strength.