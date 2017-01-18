Subscriber growth dazzles at Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announces it brought in 1.93M net subscribers in the U.S. during Q4 vs. 1.2M consensus.

Global streaming additions of 5.12M vs. 3.5M consensus and guidance of 3.75M.

Total Netflix memberships at the end of the quarter was counted at 93.80M

Q4 total streaming contribution margin rose 120 bps Q/Q to 20.0%. The contribution margin rate in the U.S. came in at 38.2%. Q1 U.S. contribution margin of 41.3% is anticipated.

Subscriber growth guidance for Q1 is for 1.5M U.S. adds and 3.70M global. The combined 5.2M adds is above the estimates of most analysts.

Netflix says it sees a 9% operating margin in Q1, influenced by the timing of content spending.

Q4 free cash flow came in at -$639M vs. -$506M in Q3.

Q4 shareholder letter (.pdf)

Netflix earnings interview webcast via YouTube