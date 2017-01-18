Synthetic Bio firms up IBS-C trial design for lead product candidate SYN-010; shares ahead 3% after hours

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) perks up 3% after hours on average volume in response to its announcement that it has finalized the design of its Phase 2b/3 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate SYN-010 for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The study should commence this quarter.

The 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll ~840 subjects and will evaluate two dosages (21 mg, 42 mg) of SYN-010. The primary endpoint will be the improvement from baseline in overall weekly responders compared to placebo.

SYN-010 is a proprietary, modified-release formulation of the statin, lovastatin, which is intended to reduce methane production by certain gut microorganisms (M. smithii), believed to be the main cause of pain, bloating and constipation associated with IBS-C.