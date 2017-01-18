Stocks close mixed; Dow lags as Goldman, UnitedHealth slide

Stocks turned in a mixed showing, as investors continue to exercise caution ahead of Pres.-elect Trump's inauguration on Friday.

The Dow lagged as Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth both fell despite reporting stronger than expected quarterly earnings.

Investors seem to be waiting for further clarity on Trump's policies, as well as corporate earnings, to decide whether growth and inflation will come through, or whether markets have gotten ahead of themselves after the election.

The dollar rebounded a day after Trump triggered selling by suggesting the currency was too strong, and got another boost after Janet Yellen said the Fed expects a few rate hikes each year until end of 2019.

U.S. crude oil tumbled 2.7% to $51.20/bbl on mounting concerns about rising U.S. shale production.