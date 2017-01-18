Mallinckrodt to pay $100M to settle price gouging charges; shares up 2% after hours

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has agreed to fork over $100M to settle FTC and state charges that it used its monopoly to jack up the price of Acthar gel by 2,165%. Under the terms of the settlement, the company must license the rights for synthetic Acthar alternative Synacthen withing 120 days. A monitor has been assigned to ensure that this happens.

Alaska, Maryland, New York, Texas and Washington will each receive $10M from the judgement plus $2M for attorney fees.

Source: Bloomberg

