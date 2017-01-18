Schlumberger signs two long-term Transocean service agreements

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) says it signed two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) valued at more than $350M.

The first contract calls for SLB to manage RIG’s Cameron risers in the Gulf of Mexico, and the second calls for SLB to maintain and service blowout preventer systems and other pressure control equipment for nine of its ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling rigs.

Separately, RIG is suing Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) over alleged patent infringement on five ultra-deepwater drillships, Upstream.com reports.