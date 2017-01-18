Rent-A-Center announces selected preliminary FQ4 financial information; shares down 9%

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII): estimates core U.S. same store sales for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be down ~14%,

Acceptance Now same store sales to be up 1-2%, and

EPS on both a GAAP basis and excl. special items are expected to be between ($0.20) - ($0.30) vs. a consensus of $0.10.

Interim CEO, Mark E. Speese: “The fourth quarter proved to be more challenging than expected, In our Core Rent-A-Center stores, recovery from the POS system issues in recapturing the rental portfolio lost during prior periods and account management improvement did not happen as quickly as planned. While the portfolio increased sequentially, as it typically does during the period, the company was heavily promotional which also impacted the quarter.”

The company will release earnings on February 13, after the market close.

Shares -9% AH

Press Release