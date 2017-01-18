Oclaro +7.6%; preliminary Q2 results strong

Preliminary results – revenue $153.5M-$154M (prior guidance $146M-$154M, consensus $150.53M), gross margin 40% (prior guidance 33%-36%), operating income $36M (prior guidance $22M-$26M)

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) CEO Greg Dougherty: "Our excellent preliminary results for the December quarter once again demonstrated the strength of Oclaro's products in the markets we serve. We expect revenue to come in at the high end of guidance as 100G and beyond sales again exhibited excellent growth. In addition, we expect the quarterly results to reflect record levels of gross margin and operating income and exceed our prior guidance. Our performance was driven by strong execution, a richer product mix, and favorable foreign exchange rates."

Full Q2 results conference call January 31.